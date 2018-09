PWD Minister reassures Goans on safety of bridges, though they have been built with outdated technology – pre stressed cantilever.They are being maintained both by the PWD as well as the union ministry of surface transport.A team of IIT engineers have been employed by the government to keep a check on the bridges. The minister was brought out a lot of development issues. He said that the government was doing all-round development in all parts of the state.

