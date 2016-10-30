Prescription for success

The National Pharmacy of Bicholim, established by renowned Marathi writer and advocate late Jaivantrao Sardessai in March 1937, which was earlier known as ‘Farmacia National’ will complete 80 years since its inception, in March 2017.

It was the only pharmacy in Bicholim and Sattari taluka during Portuguese regime. Its founder late Jaivantaro Sardessai who was popularly known as “Ganibabab” entered into retail pharmacy business with the intention of meeting the needs of the people.

Vijay Sardessai is presently handling the pharmacy business since 2000. During Vijay’s youth after completing his graduation in Commerce in 1990, with the objective of continuing the family traditional pharmacy business pursued his Diploma in Pharmacy followed by Diploma in Business Management.

Revealing history of the family business, Vijay said that his grandfather, late Jaivantrao looked after the pharmacy business from 1937 to 1963. Later Vijay’s father Shashikant Jaivantaro Sardessai who had graduated in science (BSc) and pharmacy (B Pharm), looked after the business for four decades.

“My father had expanded the business by setting up another pharmacy namely, Jai Pharmacy which was situated near ‘Caerio Hospital,’ in Bicholim. We also have a pharmacy at Mapusa which is 40 years old,” said Vijay Sardessai. There was no facility for people to purchase medicines during emergencies until the time when some of the hospitals came up in the town, he added.

“During Portuguese regime until recent years we have also provided night pharmacy services to Bicholkars as well as needy people during emergencies till date, as we strongly believe that it is not only a mere business but a part of social responsibility,” said Sardessai.

He also said, “I specially decided to look after our family traditional business as I thought it is a social work and service to humanity. Our family gets satisfaction from it. Presently my wife Tara is assisting me in the pharmacy. I am also looking after wholesale medicine supply business through our ‘National Agencies’ which was established by my father in 1993.”

He said that pharmacy business is profit making and that there is competition too.

“People’s trust and faith is counted and it is maintained by us. Our family was fortunate to get a dedicated compounder Govind Dhond who was employed in our pharmacy since my grandfather’s time and he served with dedicational, loyalty for more than five decades. Dhond became so popular that locals were naming our pharmacy as Dhond’s pharmacy during his course of service,” said Vijay with pride.

He said that he has two pharmacies in Bicholim and that he is assisted by his wife Tara V Sardessai and compounder Sajjan Baburao Kadkade who is working with him since 2000, with 35 years previous experience in health department.

“We see that our customer-patients’ requirements of availability of medicines in pharmacy is catered effectively and efficiently. If some medicines are not available on demand and are out of stock, we provide it to them by making the necessary arrangements,” said Sardessai.

“Patients from rural areas need to be guided regarding the time specification of consuming medicines. We emphasise on this aspect and customer- patients are given advice as per the prescription, despite of the rush in the pharmacy,” said compounder Sajjan Kadkade.

Sardessai said, “I also intend to open a separate section of Ayurvedic medicines, as people are aware of Ayurvedas and there is no updated Ayurvedic pharmacies in Bicholim and people have to go all the way to Mapusa or Panaji.” He is satisfied because he has achieved success in carrying on, maintaining and expanding his ancestral traditional pharmacy business.

As part of corporate social responsibility the Sardessai family from Bicholim who have been in the pharmacy traditional business founded a trust, Jaivantrao Sardessai Krutanyata Nidhi under which needy patients are provided free medicines, orthopaedic services, equipments such as walking sticks, walkers, etc. Moreover scholarships are also provided to meritorious students and free-ships to poor and needy students.

Apart from traditional business of pharmacy, Sardessai has a strong liking for social, educational field and politics – which he has now given up. He was the vice-chairperson of Bicholim Municipal Council (BMC) in 1995-2000. Presently he is chairman of Vidya Vardhak Mandal , Bicholim, which is running pre-primary, primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Bicholim wherein these institutions have earned good name and fame.