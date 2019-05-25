‘Prerana din’ at Curchorem today

Panaji: The directorate of tribal welfare in association with United Tribal Association Alliance (UTAA) will host ‘Prerana din’ in memory of late Mangesh Gaonkar and late Dilip Velip on May 25, at Ravindra Bhavan, Curchorem.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be the chief guest while Minister for Power and MLA Curchorem Constituency Nilesh Cabral will be the guest of honour. Minister for Tribal Welfare Govind Gaude will preside over the function.

“To mark this occasion, ‘Adiwasi Pradnyawant Puraskar (awards)’ will be given to tribal people in honor of their contribution in the field of education, sport, agriculture, art and culture,” said Gaude during a press conference held at Multipurpose hall, directorate of Art and Culture, Patto on Friday.

The awardees are Ravindra K Gaonkar, Molem-Dharbandora (education), Jayanti Velip Mayenkar, Marcel (sports), Dattaram Jalmi, Keri Ponda (agriculture) and Amelia Dias, Quepem (art & culture), he added.

Gaude has urged the people of Goa to attend ‘Prerana Din’ in large numbers.

The press conference was attended by Prakash Velip, chairperson-Goa Commission for SC/ST, Durgadas Gaude, chairman of Goa Scheduled Tribes Fin Dev Corp Ltd and Venancio Furtado, director of Tribal Welfare.