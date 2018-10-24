Preparations begin for IFFI-2018

NT NETWORK

Preparations have begun for the 49th edition of the International Film Festival of India to be inaugurated at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium on November 20, and the ministry of information and broadcasting will set up its camp office in the Entertainment Society of Goa complex next week.

The print unit at the camp office will also start within eight days, the work of testing the prints of the films to be screened at the mega film fest.

Coming out with this information, ESG CEO Ameya Abhyankar said the tenders received from five to six event management agencies for the IFFI 2018 will be opened on October 26, while the

penultimate meeting of the IFFI technical committee will be held next week.

“We would get the possession of the Inox Multiplex as well as Kala Academy complex by November 12, and then start the work of deep cleaning these auditoria, including removal of dust and shampooing the seats,” he added.

It was further informed that the paperwork for the tendering process as related to the proposed Dona Paula-based IFFI complex, including Convention Centre, is complete and the project will be tendered any time.

The Economic Development Corporation as well as Info Tech Corporation of Goa are partnering to form a special purpose vehicle to oversee the construction of this project.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday evening, Abhyankar said that other smaller tenders for selection of festival hotels, branding of the film festival, outdoor screenings and décor are also being floated. “Furthermore, for the first time since the arrival of the mega film festival in Goa, the media persons will receive their media cards/ media passes at the spacious hall, in a local hotel, so that there is no inconvenience as experienced in the past,” he informed, pointing out that the counters to issue delegate cards will be set up outside Kala Academy complex, and will have a special counter for senior citizens.

The ESG CEO stated that the International Film Festival of India has now become fully film focused and other ancillary events like musical programmes have been stopped.

“However, we have decided to set up bioscope village for non-delegates to watch films and meet with renowned Hindi and Marathi film personalities, which makes it a film related event,” he justified.

Abhyankar also said that as Goa has been declared a permanent venue for the International Film Festival of India, there is now no need to sign annual memorandum of understanding as regards the film festival, with the central government.

“We know the requirements of the MoU and follow it accordingly,” he stated, mentioning that the current ESG staff already has five-year experience with the IFFI, and hence is fully aware of their duties and responsibilities.

It was further informed that the budget of IFFI 2018 would be around Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore.

Replying to a question, the ESG CEO stated that the mega film festival is being used to popularise Goa as a film shooting location as well as to boost the film culture in the state, including encouraging local filmmakers to make films.

“And then we are also using this nine-day event to attract film related post-production facilities in Goa, so that the linked skill sets are made available in the state itself, which in turn would generate jobs locally and provide experience to the local youth,” he concluded.