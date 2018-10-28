Premanand Lotlikar to feature in DKA’s ‘Konknni Mogiak Bhett’ programme

NT BUZZ

Dalgado Konknni Akademi (DKA) will organise its popular programme ‘Konknni Mogiak Bhett’ (a gift to the Konkani lover) today at 4 p.m. at the Conference Hall of Ravindra Bhavan Margao. Premanand A Lotlikar, former President of DKA will feature in the programme.

‘Konknni Mogiak Bhett’ is being organised by DKA in order to recognise the valuable services rendered by the selected individuals to promote, preserve and develop Konkani language in the Roman script.

Lotlikar was a lover of Konkani in Roman script right from his childhood and thus was attracted towards Khell-tiatrs. He became a prominent artiste and came to be known as one of the best writers and directors of Khell-tiatrs in the 1980s. As a lover of Konkani, he published a monthly magazine ‘Mog’ in Konkani in the Roman script.

He was elected president of Dalgado Konknni Akademi in 2007. However, with his work, he was re-elected for another two terms to serve DKA and Konkani in Roman script. So far he is the only person who has served as president of DKA for nine consecutive years, paying special focus to Roman Konkani

During his first term, under then chief minister, Digamber Kamat, the DKA started receiving grants to preserve, promote and develop Konkani in Roman script. Under his leadership, DKA organised numerous activities to bring about the all-round development of the Konkani language in Roman script.

He worked hard to get an office premises for DKA from the government. By organising ‘Konknni Mogiak Bhett’, DKA intends to bring to the fore Lotlikar’s contributions.

(Open to all)