Pre-monsoon showers expose Salcete’s ill-preparedness 

MARGAO: People across Salcete were at the receiving end during the hour-long rain spell on June 5 as the district administration’s lack of monsoon preparedness was exposed with the line departments even failing to test the pre-monsoon works.

Water-logging was reported across the taluka as drains clogged with mud from the ongoing works failed to carry water. The PWD had abandoned work of cleaning of drains barely a week before the May 15 deadline to complete pre-monsoon works.

Superintendent engineer PWD (roads), in a letter to the director of panchayats on May 9, 2018, informed that the PWD would not be carrying out cleaning of drains in villages and municipal areas as it is the responsibility of the respective local bodies.

However, permissions for road digging were extended till May 30 while works for laying of sewerage network, underground cabling, internet fiber cable, continued leaving no time for the village panchayats nor municipalities to carry out pre-monsoon works.

A PWD official, requesting anonymity, said that the panchayats blaming the PWD for not cleaning the drains is not justified as they were intimated through a letter to the director of panchayats and it was the responsibility of the directorate to intimate all the panchayats and carry out the pre-monsoon works.

On the other hand, director of panchayats Ajit Panchwadkar said that the panchayats cannot interfere with PWD drains and it is the PWD which has to take up cleaning of drains along national and state highways.

He said that while the panchayats are maintaining the village drains, if required the directorate of panchayats can grant NoC to the PWD to clean even village drains.