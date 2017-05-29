Pre-monsoon showers bring relief from scorching heat

PANAJI: The state witnessed first pre-monsoon showers on Monday bringing some relief to the people from the sweltering heat.

According to IMD, very light rainfall occurred at isolated places across the state, and it will continue to witness thundershowers for the next four days at certain places.

On account of these showers, there was no large change in maximum temperature.

The temperature was above normal over South Goa district and was normal over North Goa district.

The highest maximum temperature of 35 degree celcius was recorded at Panaji and Mormugao. In last 24 hours only Valpoi received maximum of 2.3mm rainfall.

The IMD official said that monsoon is expected to hit Goa soon after onset of monsoon in Kerala. Presently, meteorological conditions are favourable for the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala on May 30.

He declined to give an exact date but said that monsoon rains will soak the state by June 5 or 6 while its intensity will be less for first few days due to cyclone in Bay of

Bengal.