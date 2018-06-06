Pre-monsoon safety measures undertaken at mines: report

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The directorate general of mines safety has recommended regular cleaning of the drains around mining pits for the 88 iron ore mines inspected for monsoon safety.

The other recommendations include regular pumping of water and close monitoring of the water discharge points for the iron ore mines during heavy rains.

In its inspection report to the government, the DGMS has said that “erstwhile” leaseholders should be asked to clear blockage to drains or trenches.

Furthermore, public notice should be issued to villages near pit areas during the rainy season.

The findings of the inspection report give more or less a clean chit to the “erstwhile” leaseholders on pre-monsoon safety measures.

The report says that most of the mining pits are in no danger to property outside the lease area due to overflow of water as the leaseholders have constructed garland drains for collection of rainwater.

The report also says that there is no danger of road erosion by rainwater flowing from the mining pits.

The inspection report of the DGMS points out that since the 88 mining leases have been quashed by the Supreme Court, the ownership of the these lease rests with the ‘lease granting authority’ viz. the government, which will henceforth issue instructions to

the previous leaseholders on safety.

A meeting on safety, security, monsoon preparedness in mining areas was attended by the mining secretary, the director of mines department and officials from the Indian Bureau of Mines and the DGMS.

The meeting came to the conclusion that “erstwhile” leaseholders will have to take the responsibility of monsoon precautionary and safety measures.

To bring about transparency in activities within the lease areas, it was decided that the previous leaseholders will have to inform the government on machinery or other requirements for carrying out safety works.

The requirement will be posted on the website of the DMG and only then the previous leaseholders permitted to enter the lease areas.

The DGMS has said that it will only play an advisory role in the inspection of mines as primary responsibility is with the ‘lease granting authority’.