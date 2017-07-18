Pre-construction work for Mopa airport has begun: CM

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that the government has paid thrice the price of the land in the Mopa village acquired for construction of the proposed Mopa Greenfield International Airport, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar informed that GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL) has already started pre-construction work for the airport, and as per Concession Agreement, GGIAL has to complete the construction of the airport by May 2020.

It was also informed that the three times payment has been made to the owners of the land whose lands have been acquired and claims have been settled, in villages namely Mopa, Chandel, Uguem, Casarvarnem and Varconda.

Coming out with this written information in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday, Parrikar, who holds the Airports portfolio, stated that as per the concession agreement, the estimated cost of phase I of the project is Rs 3,100 crore, however, as per financial close documents of GMR Goa International Airport Ltd, the estimated cost of phase I of the project is Rs 1,900 crore.

“This being a Public-Private Partnership project, the government is not paying any amount to the contractor,” the Chief Minister stated, adding that the pre-construction activities of the project are in progress.

The written information also informed that the financial bid for the airport project was opened on August 26, 2016, with the GMR Airports Ltd winning the bid, being the highest bidder of revenue share of 36.99 per cent.

Meanwhile, stating that he is not against the Mopa Airport, Benaulim MLA Churchill Alemao on the floor of the House said that it is the duty of the state government to protect the interest of the people who are dependent on Dabolim Airport for their livelihood and demanded that Chief Minister should get an undertaking from the Civil Aviation Ministry that with Mopa even Dabolim airport will be operational and it won’t be shut down in the future.

He said that Goa has more than sufficient water in its reservoirs and claimed that 52 MLD water are not utilised which is currently reserved in Assonora plant but despite that it is not supplied to local public, he urged the government to work out a plan and provide 24X7 water supply in the state.