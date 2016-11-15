Prateek, Pranjal champs

PEDDEM: Prateek Mahajan and Pranjal Chimulkar won the men and women single badminton championship in the All Goa Badminton Championship, organised by Mapusa Shuttlers, at Indoor Badminton stadium in Peddem, Mapusa.

Aashrun Gautam and Anar Singbal won the Under 19 Boys and Girls singles titles respectively while Navneet Nasnodkar and Sunny Sawant reigned supreme in the men’s doubles.

Following are the final results:

Under 19 Girls : Anar Singbal bt Anjana Kumari 21-19, 13-21, 21-17; Under 19 Boys: Aashrun Gautam bt Tejan Fallary 23-21, 16-21, 21-11; Men’s Singles: Prateek Mahajan bt Tejan Fallary 21-15, 21-12; Women’s singles: Pranjal Chimulkar bt Emilia Silveira 21-14, 16-21, 21-9; Men’s Doubles: Navneet Nasnodkar/ Sunny Sawant bt Tejan Fallary/ Sanath Kamat 25-23, 21-14