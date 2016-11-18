Prajval Desai wins elocution competition at Mushtifund HSS

Mushtifund Highre Secondary School explored the art of public speaking with an inter-class elocution competition. Judges for the event were assistant professor, Vidya Prabodhini College, Kedarnath Tadkod; Sanskrit teacher, Dhempe Higher Secondary School, Shruti P Sarmokadam and National Research Fellow, Centre for Latin American Studies, Goa University, Yugank Naik. Of the 25 participants, 13 were selected for the preliminary round to compete in the finals. Topics for the competition were: Do we need smart cities/smart laws?, Is the growing level of competition good for today’s youth?, Is E–learning a substitute for classroom learning?, How green was my valley, the price we have paid to Mother Earth!, Evolution of women throughout the centuries, Proficiency in academics is not the only reason for intelligence.

Speaking at the competition Tadkod provided motivational tips on improving oratory skills. Yugank Naik inspired students to showcase their talent in public speaking in order to bring about a change in society. Prajval Desai secured the first place, Shikha Desai and Nidhi Naik won second and third place.