Powerless Margao social welfare office forcing people to Panaji  

ROQUE DIAS | NT

MARGAO

With no powers delegated to the south Goa district office of the social welfare department situated at the Collectorate building in Margao, beneficiaries including members of the student community from across the district face hardships in getting their applications processed.

Applications received from students of various south Goa schools for availing schemes of the department remain stuck and cannot be verified with the roster of reservations (caste) in the South Goa office in the absence of a designated officer. The students are, therefore, compelled to make a trip to the parent office of the department in Panaji after wasting their time in visiting the powerless office in the south district.

The government had opened the south district office by posting a few officials there around three years back with an aim of providing better service to people at the district level. The purpose has, however, been defeated, as the government has till date neither delegated the required powers to the deputy director posted in the south district office of the department, nor has the government provided the required number of staff members at the office to attend the visiting crowd, which seeks information on 50-odd schemes formulated by the department, especially for the benefit of the weaker sections.

The office, which is presently controlled by an officer, a lower division clerk (LDC) and a peon, despite the actually required strength of 13 according to Administration Reforms Commission, issues identity cards to senior citizens and also accepts applications from students, who visit the office for availing scholarships under different castes. Besides, the office also distributes forms to beneficiaries under the Dayanand Social Security Scheme (DSSS). “DSSS is a major scheme of the department. People keep visiting this office for enquires and submission of forms but when we tell them that the process and the verification of the forms cannot be carried out here, they mock at us asking why this office has been opened?” said Santan Fernandes, the deputy director of the social welfare department, who is holding the charge of the Margao office. He, however, did not elaborate on the limitations of the south district office.

Interestingly, Minister for Social Welfare Pandurang Madkaikar visited the office recently to take stock of the situation. He enquired with the staff on the number of people visiting the office and on being told that many visit the office, he said that soon a full-fledged office will be started in south Goa.

“I had promised the south Goa MLAs in the assembly that I will visit the office before assuring a full-fledged office here. Today, I visited the place and felt that there is a need for it. Very soon, people of south Goa will have a full-fledged office in Margao,” he said after his visit to the office.