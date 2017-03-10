Power supply restored to Panaji market

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Electricity department late on Friday evening restored power supply to corridors, central area and toilets in the Panaji municipal market.

The power supply was restored at around 6.45 pm after committee members of Municipal Market Tenant and Vendors Association held a meeting to hammer out a solution to the power supply issue.

Vegetable vendors, fruit vendors and market tenants and others had decided to pull down the shutters and stage a dharna in front of the market entrance to protest snapping of the power supply for nearly a week. They had also planned to gherao CCP on Monday.

Toilets in the market had run out of water after the power was snapped as pumping of water to the overhead tanks in the toilet was not possible. As such the toilet contractor had to close the toilets for want of water supply.

Municipal sopo collector and an electrician, who visited the market, refused to comment on whether the power supply was restored permanently or as a temporary measure.

Thanking authorities for restoring power supply, general secretary of Municipal Market Tenants and Vendors Association Dharmendra Bhagat said that they had decided to stop payment of sopo from Monday onwards in protest. He also said that they had decided to hold dharna at the market entrance by shutting their business establishments and shops if the authorities failed to resume power supply by Monday. It is alleged that the CCP had failed to pay bills to tune of Rs 3 crore to the Electricity department since inception of the new municipal market in 2002 and so the power department had decided to snap power connections in the market in a phased manner.

Power department had first snapped power supply to the corridors followed by central area where vegetable and fruit vendors conduct business. Finally, it discontinued power supply to toilets.