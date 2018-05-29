Power interruptions to continue for a fortnight

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Expressing its helplessness in preventing frequent power interruptions and finding an immediate solution to the problem, the state electricity department on Monday said that the power woes will continue for another 14 days.

“We have restored power supply in most of the areas but load schedule will continue for another fortnight in the state, especially in the coastal areas of north Goa. My department will be issuing shutdown notices on a rotation basis and we appeal to people to cooperate,” said Chief Electrical Engineer (CEC) Neelkanth Reddy.

He admitted that though power is available, the department cannot supply it to the people, as the existing infrastructure at substations is not adequate to handle the load and ensure proper power supply to meet the requirements of the people.

He said that the situation of the power supply has worsened recently due to a series of lightning incidents and mild storms, which the state is currently witnessing. In addition to that, the digging of the national highway road at Porvorim has damaged one of the main power supply

lines to the north Goa coastal areas, he said.

Reddy said that Saligao, Porvorim, and Nerul were the worst affected areas and added that Panaji city and areas of Taleigao have also been partly affected.

“Power supply to Panaji has three sources and one power supply coming from Porvorim has been affected. We have had to shift to the other sources, which takes around two hours. Hence, areas of the capital city and adjoining areas are also facing power cuts,” he said.

He also said that due to lightning, the insulators and conductors have been totally damaged. High tension lines have double circuits and when we have issues with one circuit then we have to shut down the second line to rectify the first line, he explained.

He further said that voltage and fluctuation issues have also arisen, as the load increases on the power lines especially on weekends, when the flow of tourists is more and all the hotel rooms are occupied. Along with that, the average temperature of summer this season is also slightly on a higher side. Hence, the general public is compelled to use fans and air-conditioners and in the process consume more power to keep themselves cool, he added.

All these problems have accumulated and it has become a major headache for the department to deal with and provide relief to the public.

Reddy said the department has proposed underground cabling from Porvorim to Saligao which is expected to start immediately. The work on laying underground cables is likely to take six months to be completed. Reddy claimed that power supply after the recent thunderstorms has been restored in south Goa and there were no major issues now.