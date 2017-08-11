Power infrastructure at Cuncolim industrial estate to be upgraded

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar on Friday said that two tenders, of Rs 15 crore worth, will be floated for purchasing additional transformers and setting up underground cabling network to improve power infrastructure for the Cuncolim industrial estate, which has been wobbling due to severe power woes.

Industrial units at the Cuncolim industrial estate have been badly affected by power outages, low voltages and prolong breakdowns. Twenty-two industrial units have shut shop due to severe power woes, and several others have been non-functional.

The industrial units have claimed huge losses, threatening to agitate over the matter.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ after chairing a review meeting in the collectorate building in Margao, Madkaikar said engineers have briefed him about the power woes at the estate.

“There is a need to upgrade the power system at the Cuncolim industrial estate. We have decided to float two tenders to purchase additional transformers and other equipment, which will be worth of Rs 15 crore. Tenders will be floated once the process for the by-elections gets over…”

He stressed on the upgradation of power infrastructure there and on the need for new transformers and setting up of underground cabling system.

The affected unit owners have been anguished by the erratic power supply in the estate. They held a media briefing last week, threatening to shut the entire industrial estate if the power department fails to improve the situation.

They are ready to contribute for setting up underground cabling system.