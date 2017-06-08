Power dept’s asst engineer booked for accepting bribe

PANAJI: The Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Directorate of Vigilance has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an officer of the electricity department for allegedly taking bribe towards providing electricity connection to a house in south Goa.

According to ACB officials, Vishwanath Bhat, assistant engineer posted at Cortalim, has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by Makbul Jawli, who claimed that Bhat took more money than the official fees for providing electricity connection to his house at Quelossim, Mormugao. Bhat has been summoned for questioning on Friday.

Incidentally, the video of this incident wherein Bhat is seen accepting money was in circulation on social media since the last couple of days. The video was recorded on a mobile phone by the complainant himself.

“I got to know that the official fees were just below Rs 6,000. However, Bhat took Rs 17,000 from me and was also demanding more and more money,” said Jawli adding that the incident was reported in April and May.

“In April, Rs 15,000 was given to Bhat and after providing the electricity connection, Bhat again called me and demanded more money. However, I could give only Rs 2,000 and recorded this incident on my mobile phone,” said Jawli.

According to information, the ACB was to take suo motu cognizance and initiate an inquiry after the video went viral on social media. However, the complainant approached the ACB on Thursday following which the FIR was registered.

Anti Corruption Branch SP Bosco George has complimented the complainant for recording the video of the incident on his mobile phone. “I will appeal to the public to approach the ACB without any hesitation. In this era of technology, one can also record incidents of corruption on mobile phones or any other modern instruments. It becomes a very good piece of evidence,” said George.