Power dept to install 70,000 smart meters in city

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The electricity department will install 70,000 smart electricity meters in the jurisdiction of division-I, under Smart Panaji City initiative, on a pilot basis in the next six months.

Coming out with this information after the launching of GED Connect, an android mobile application for consumers online electricity bill payment and other services under Go Digital initiative of the Electricity Department, on Monday, the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said that under smart metering project, the metering of power consumption by the consumers would be read automatically and the people will get timely bills.

Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar, Secretary (Power) Sanjai Goel, chief electrical engineer Neelkanth Reddy and other officials of the department were present during the launch of app for online electricity bill payment.

“With this new initiative, we may not require meter readers in the future at the electricity department as the meter reading and generating power bills would be done through computers” Parrikar said.

The Chief Minister further said that the government is preparing a plan for the infrastructure upgradation in power sector, which will be finalised in next two-three months.

“In the next three years, the government will spend Rs 1500 to Rs 2500 crore on development of electricity infrastructure in the state,” he said, adding the state will require another Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 crore for total infrastructure development in power sector for further 10 years.

Meanwhile, GED Connect, an android mobile app for electricity consumers, aims at providing e-payment facility through mobile application to 6.17 lakhs consumers.

During the launch of the particular app, Chief Minister instructed the officials of the department to take steps in order to educate the consumers about the new mobile app e-payment facility.

It was also informed that around one lakh electricity consumers have registered on mobile app.

The app, which has been developed by RECPDCL and their technology partner Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd, has key features like access bill details, payment/consumption history from mobile device and pay your bill on the move besides facility of tracking complaint regarding power supply at the Call Centre.

It will also provide notification through SMS for the planned shutdown and services once mobile number of consumers is registered on app.