Wednesday , 8 March 2017
TRENDING NOW
Power dept to explore legal option to recover dues
Light fixtures in the corridors of the city market complex are not functioning as the power supply has been cut off

Power dept to explore legal option to recover dues

Posted by: nt March 8, 2017 in Goa News

 

PANAJI: A day after disconnecting the power supply to the city market complex over the Corporation of City of Panaji’s (CCP) failure to clear the power dues, the electricity department, on Tuesday, announced that it will now explore legal option to recover the  amount.

“We will approach the revenue recovery court over the failure on the part of the CCP to pay long pending power dues of over Rs 3 crore,” said Laxmikant Kolveker, chief electrical engineer, adding the electricity department had given seven-day notice and asked the CCP to settle the dues to avoid disconnection of the power supply and in case if the CCP wanted installment facility then the CCP Commissioner was told to communicate with the department and avail of the facility, but the  corporation neither cleared the dues nor came forward with any installment plan for payment.

Kolveker said that irrespective of whether the power supply is to the common market areas or for individual shops, the connections are in the name of the CCP and so it is bound to pay the dues.

He said that the vendors have illegally taken power connections from the adjoining shops, and added that action would be taken against the offenders.

Another option is that the state government can direct the power department to waive off the dues, he added.

On Monday, the electricity department had disconnected power supply to the light fixtures illuminating the central area and  corridors of the market complex.

The people visiting the market complex are facing hardships as the public toilets are closed following disconnection of power supply.

The person looking after the toilet facility could make available water from the market complex tank as there is no power supply to the water pump.

Kolveker further said that power supply to the  market complex will not be restored unless and until the dues are cleared by the CCP.

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011
Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com