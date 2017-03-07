Power dept to explore legal option to recover dues

PANAJI: A day after disconnecting the power supply to the city market complex over the Corporation of City of Panaji’s (CCP) failure to clear the power dues, the electricity department, on Tuesday, announced that it will now explore legal option to recover the amount.

“We will approach the revenue recovery court over the failure on the part of the CCP to pay long pending power dues of over Rs 3 crore,” said Laxmikant Kolveker, chief electrical engineer, adding the electricity department had given seven-day notice and asked the CCP to settle the dues to avoid disconnection of the power supply and in case if the CCP wanted installment facility then the CCP Commissioner was told to communicate with the department and avail of the facility, but the corporation neither cleared the dues nor came forward with any installment plan for payment.

Kolveker said that irrespective of whether the power supply is to the common market areas or for individual shops, the connections are in the name of the CCP and so it is bound to pay the dues.

He said that the vendors have illegally taken power connections from the adjoining shops, and added that action would be taken against the offenders.

Another option is that the state government can direct the power department to waive off the dues, he added.

On Monday, the electricity department had disconnected power supply to the light fixtures illuminating the central area and corridors of the market complex.

The people visiting the market complex are facing hardships as the public toilets are closed following disconnection of power supply.

The person looking after the toilet facility could make available water from the market complex tank as there is no power supply to the water pump.

Kolveker further said that power supply to the market complex will not be restored unless and until the dues are cleared by the CCP.