Power dept replaces 3 burnt transformers at Cuncolim

MARGAO: The electricity department in Cuncolim has replaced three transformers that caught fire on Monday evening after a thunder and rain storm left huge parts of the municipal and panchayat area in darkness. Responding quickly, the department replaced the three transformers and restored power to homes by Tuesday evening.

The transformers located at Adiband, Kakanamoddi and Murida had caught fire on Monday evening causing damages to electronic items of residents of Balli, Savarcotta and Cuncolim areas.

A local resident Landry Mascarenhas said, “Residential areas of Balli and Savarcotta were in darkness due to the sudden storm. The transformers may be nearly 45 years old which could not handle the load from households”.

Cuncolim MLA Clafacio Dias swung into action early on Tuesday morning to ensure power was restored to residents of the area. “According to sources, North Goa faced the brunt of destruction due to the storm. Here in Cuncolim three transformers were burnt, and despite being a holiday on October 2, the joint engineer was present to see that the burnt transformers were replaced,” said Dias.

Dias also took the opportunity to inform media that the much awaited revamp of the power infrastructure in the constituency has begun. “Our file for power works worth Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned and is in the tender stage. The remaining work will also be taken up after required approvals from the finance department. Things are moving ahead and I am sure that all the pending work will be cleared under the chairmanship of the new minister Nilesh Cabral,” said Dias.