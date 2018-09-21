Potholes resurface on railway overbridge  connecting Margao to Navelim

MARGAO: Barely six months after the PWD ‘repaired’ the damaged railway overbridge connecting Margao and Navelim, large potholes have resurfaced on it, with reinforcing metal rods being exposed.

The bridge was repaired earlier this year, after the TCP Minister Vijai Sardessai had assured that the bridge would be repaired before the Liberation Day in 2017, but the department took up the work in early 2018.

The cracks have re-surfaced and the metal rods are exposed, and have become a reason for several accidents on the bridge; vehicle tyres are also getting damaged.

The 20-year old bridge, which was built by the Konkan Railway Corporation (KRC), was the centre of controversy as the PWD had claimed that the charge of the bridge was not handed over to it by the corporation, while the KRC had claimed that the bridge was handed over to the department.

A PWD official requesting anonymity informed that there was a proposal for carrying out major repairs to the surface of the bridge, which has suffered damage over the years, however, the file is making a slow progress.

He said that while the estimate has been worked out, financial sanction is being awaited for carrying out the repairs.