Pothole-ridden Dhavali bypass road, a nightmare to motorists

Nirgosh Gaude | NT

PONDA

Commuting along the 3.85-km Farmagudi-Dhavali bypass road, that was built to divert heavy National Highway traffic away from the town, is fraught with dangers as the road has developed many potholes with some stretches completely washed away.

Stray cattle are another issue for motorists plying along the road. Besides, heavy trucks are parked on both sides of the road causing hindrance to motorists. The ongoing widening work has exacerbated the problem. Travelling along the road is proving to be a harrowing experience for motorists. As a result, many are avoiding the road.

It may be noted that widening works of two bypass roads – Curti and Dhavali are underway. The Dhavali bypass will be widened into a four-lane road at an estimated cost of Rs 61.38 crore. There is also a provision for two flyovers along the stretch. The bypass road constructed a decade ago was already in bad condition and widening work was started just before the monsoon making it even worst. Movement of heavy machinery, hill-cutting, rains and regular heavy traffic flow has made traversing along the road dangerous.

Many stretches of the Farmagudi-Dhavali stretch have developed potholes with loose mud turning it slippery. Rain water gets splashed on other vehicles particularly affecting two-wheeler riders. For motorists, especially the two-wheeler riders, it is proving to be a bumpy ride. To add to the woes owing to dilapidated road, stray cattle roaming freely on the road and heavy tipper trucks parked on both sides make driving/riding even more risky.

The bypass road that was accident-prone earlier has now been rendered un-motorable as innumerable potholes have developed, said a Ponda resident Vipul Naik.