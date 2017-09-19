Post offices to remain closed today, tomorrow for upgrade

PANAJI: All the post offices in the state will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday. The shutdown has been necessitated by the state postal department’s decision to switch over to advance operating software at post offices to boost efficiency and introduce new services.

The switchover to the central server-driven management information system will be done on Friday. Hence all the post offices will remain closed for two days – Wednesday and Thursday.

The state has been pushing itself towards adopting core banking solution and rural information and communication technology.

Post master general Dr N Vinodkumar said the upgrade will enable the staff to improve customer service, eliminate manual working and bring in transparency in financial dealings at post offices.

The upgrade has also been aimed at providing a wide range of digitalised services besides boosting efficiency.

“The latest upgradation to core banking solution and introduction of rural information and communication technology has enabled the postal department to increase its operational efficiencies and improve its customer service. We are in the final phase of upgrading the back office operation to new application for which we have ordered (post offices) not to cater to customers for next two days,” Vinodkumar said.

However, he did not disclose the cost the switchover will entail.

The state-wide network includes 104 post offices in urban areas and 153 post offices in rural areas. Under the rural information and communication technology, every postman of rural areas has been given handheld devices for providing customers benefits of financial services for money orders and withdrawals from postal saving account.

It will completely eliminate manual working and bring transparency in financial dealings at post offices.

Apart from premium services like postal savings, speed post, express parcel post, business post and retail post, the department of post has launched newer services like e-payment, logistic post, bill mail service, world net service, direct post, international money transfer service, instant money order, international financial system money order, and mobile money transfer.

Post offices have started providing interoperable services to its customers after switching over to ‘core banking solution’. At present there are four major towns in the state where ATM machines have been installed.