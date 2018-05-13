Possession of minds, the psychological gambit

The Sunday talk, today, at Museum of Goa (MOG) will be on the topic ‘The Mind Possessed’. Drawing from experiences as a student of psychology and an intern in a government psychiatric facility Asawari Nayak will share her experiences and reflections of people who thought they were possessed

Danuska Da Gama I NT BUZZ

Asawari Nayak has completed her MA in Clinical Psychology from University of Baroda besides completing Erasmus Mundus European MSc in Social Work with Vulnerable Families and Children in ISCTE Lisbon, University of Gothenburg and University of Stavenger. Her talk today will throw light on possessions which is a highly debated topic. Meghana Pote, Jayanti Naik and Ida Mukherjee have given Asawari some very useful insights that can help one understand this topic better.

Q: What attracted you to this topic?

As a young 22-year-old psychology intern it was very fascinating to me that even though India boasts about being in the forefront of medical tourism, many of us in society still did not recognise mental illnesses as valid health issues. This also has to do with the fact that mental healthcare is seldom accessible to a majority of our people. When I was an intern I had to take case histories from the patients in the ward. What I realised was for a majority of the patients coming to a psychiatric facility was not the first step. The patients and their families would just wait for the noticeable distressing or uncharacteristic behaviour to subside over time; when the problem would not subside, they would perform pujas, go to traditional healers, get amulets/rings, etc, and only when everything else would not work would they come to a psychiatrist or psychologist.

Q: Tell us about your experiences in terms of people who would come to a psychiatrist or psychologist as the last option.

My internship was in a facility in Baroda. When I spoke to a senior psychiatrist from Goa she mentioned that the case was not very different here. These experiences lead me to a very interesting research area in psychology – Health Seeking Behaviour. This area deals with how people read their own body signs, arrive at an understanding that they are ill, and how they solve the problem and make the choice of whether (or not) to seek help and from where to seek it. For many patients their journey to the hospital was guided by their belief systems while for others it was to do with access, some continued consultation with priests, healers alongside more formal help. Interning here, I often felt that if one wants to create mass awareness of mental health issues, getting an understanding of people’s health seeking behaviour is imperative (not rejecting that issues related to access to health resources need more systemic changes).

Q: In India it is still widely believed that mental health problems are caused due to spirit possession, exorcism. Tell us your take on this.

This is often a matter of cultural belief, attitudes that people learn through socialisation and conditioning. At other times it just becomes a more convenient and easier option – than recognising and accepting that there is a mental issue which comes with associated stigma, social and personal distress. It may be easier to say that an external agent (a bad spirit, black magic, evil eye, etc.) causes certain problems in oneself or one’s relatives than something more closely related to the individual and family. Furthermore, people may even fall prey to godmen who run very convincing scams purely to make money from those in distress. Seeking an explanation in the supernatural is also not specific to mental illnesses. I know of a couple who used to treat their child’s epilepsy (a neurological condition) as a kind of spirit possession (bhaar). When my mother was suffering from cancer and the allopathic treatment was not working my relatives tried to control this very helpless and uncontrollable situation by consulting various priests, visiting temples, etc, for their piece of mind. I’m sure there are other psychological explanations.

Q: How has psychiatry and psychology explained this over the years?

A psychological understanding of the possession phenomenon may depend on the approach taken to study it. Psychoanalysts following Freud’s tradition may be interested in understanding the role of the unconscious and repression of socially inhibited drives that lead to a possession syndrome. They may be interested in looking at cultural symbols evoked during possession performances and look for their latent meanings. A psychological model may also focus on placing all possessions into already established western understandings of disorders: such as hysteria, schizophrenia, dissociative identity disorder, etc. One criticism of such approaches could be that they underestimate structural factors and an individual’s agency that may underlie a cultural syndrome like possession. There are also other theorists that look at certain positive/divine possessions as an assertion of oneself/one’s community and view it as an essential practice that helps the alleviation of personal or social distress and may view such a practice as a rebellion of folk over Sanskritic religious practices. Some other theorists call for a midway between the two systems – a call that diagnostic systems must recognise that possession may be a culture bound syndrome and that may require cultural sensitivity on the part of the psychologist and stress a recognition of other factors (such as is it distressing/debilitating to the individual’s functioning, does it come along with other cognitive impairments such as disorganised/incongruent thought, its social acceptability, etc.).

Q: In the 21st century movies like Paranormal Activity or those to do with demons and exorcism fascinate us. Comment.

I don’t know how much this has to do with modernity or the 21st century. Although there are some studies that show that trends in horror movies over time may symbolically represent fears, anxieties and biases of societies they are from; many a times I feel people consume such films solely because they like the fright, the thrill. Although people like to be at peace and calm most of the time, we also enjoy physiological arousal. I feel horror films could be a part of that drive we have. It’s like going on a roller coaster ride where the fear and adrenaline rush could be the attraction. The other part that may appeal to people is the unique ‘unreal’ situation that such movies offer. They allow us to explore a frightening yet fascinating subject from the distance of a spectator (who knows that the movie is imaginary and will not affect them directly).

Q: What was your perception of possessions before you took up psychology? What changed later?

I first took up psychology as a subject when I was 15, studying in standard 11 and later concluded with a BA and MA in the same subject when I was 23. I would have to admit that when I was younger, both my opinions and politics were quite reactionary and lacked nuance. For example, I used to pride myself a little too outlandishly for being an atheist, would identify atheism as the primary label to my politics and was quick to dismiss (and even ridicule) any and everyone who made any mention of anything remotely religious. In that age I also believed that superstitions and religiosity could explain a lot of major problems in India (such as casteism) and was also quick to use what little knowledge I had of psychology to quickly assign diagnostic labels to people and their behaviours. If I have to think now, I would have perhaps grouped all and every phenomena associated with possessions to be ‘pathological’, ‘superstitious’ and ‘abnormal’.

Today, (even though I am still an atheist and a much more informed one) I feel I have grown up quite a bit. Although I am far from being an expert psychologist, I am able to ask much more nuanced questions regarding cultural phenomena such as possession. I am able to focus on much more pressing issues related to mental health and social wellbeing such as human rights, discrimination, access to health resources, etc, without being fixated on questions like ‘do you seriously believe in God?’

When it comes to possessions I have come to realise that this phenomenon too merits a deeper study. It is true that hyper-religiosity and feeling that one is possessed is often a symptom in many psychological conditions such as schizophrenia, and it is also true that such experiences could be distressing to the individuals experiencing them. I can ask myself questions like: What about possessions that are a socially accepted and valued part of cultural/religious practices? Can these be ‘abnormal’ if they are a part of ‘normal’ social functioning of people? What about possessions that are perceived to be divine, positive, uplifting, and even cathartic, therapeutic to people? Can a devaluation and demonisation of such religious practices have casteist/colonial connotations?

(The MOG Sundays talk on ‘The Mind Possessed’ will begin at 11 a.m. Open to all)