Porvorim residents hit by blank spots in mobile connectivity

PANAJI: In this hi-tech age where mobile connectivity means everything, the residents of some parts of Porvorim and surrounding areas face blank spots in mobile connectivity where there is absolutely no mobile phone signal.

From working people to housewives, college students to the old and senior citizens are inconvenienced for want of range, signal or proper connectivity to their mobile phones besides Internet and Wifi connectivity.

Residents of Goa Journalist Housing Colony and Paithona, Britona, Penha de Franca and Torda areas are complaining of no connectivity or no signal or range from any subscribers whether it is Vodafone, BSNL, Airtel, Idea or Reliance Jio. During emergency, they try to connect to the dear ones and near ones but only get beeping sounds and a message to try contacting after some time or that the seeker is on another call or the phone is engaged or the person whom you are calling is out of range so on and so forth.

Of the four mobile towers in Penha de Franca panchayat jurisdiction, except the one located in vicinity of the state assembly complex, all others have been dismantled as people in the vicinity have raised objections and the panchayat has moved a resolution in this regard.

In the past three mobile towers – one located atop architect Shaikh Zainoddin’s building, another atop Abdul Aziz’s building and third one near the Cement Depot, Porvorim were removed due to objections from Penha de Franca panchayat. Recently, a Reliance tower has been put up near the Maruti Sai Service Circle along the National Highway-17 at Porvorim despite which subscribers of Vodafone, Airtel, BSNL and Idea do not have any mobile connectivity.

In Britona, there is no connectivity for Jio but Idea devices work to some extent but that too with a very faint voice and people have to come out of their dwellings to receive the call and mostly encounter interruptions or sometimes suddenly the connectivity vanishes. Even in Paithona, people are suffering due to non-availability of connectivity of any mobile service provider as a result many residents were forced to buy multi-SIM devices despite which they continue to face a lot of inconvenience with regards to connectivity.

The Muslim prayer hall located next to Girls Hostel in P&T colony is also a far cry from good connectivity. The Penha de Franca panchayat office is also out of mobile range. Meanwhile, secretary of Penha de Franca village panchayat Vippin Corjuvenkar informed that the panchayat acts upon the resolutions taken during the gram sabha. He also informed that even the panchayat is “out of range” and does not get proper mobile signal.