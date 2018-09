Beetle Pub, a new nightlife joint opened at Casabela Boutique Hotel, Porvorim recently. The launch was a happening event with local partygoers shaking a leg to live music by the upcoming band The Coffee Cats and DJ Roydon. Not to be missed were the signature cocktails and appetizers. The pub is a new venture of Sheetal and Jaydeep Rajebhosale, who are also proprietors of Marbela Beach.

