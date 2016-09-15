Porvorim murder accused used email service without sending mail

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Criminals resort to various methods to communicate with their accomplices so as to avoid getting traced.

The Porvorim police have come across one such modus operandi in a murder case wherein the main accused Dileshwar Patra made use of an email service.

The modus operandi that was followed here was that the messages to be communicated were typed and saved in the drafts folder of the email ID without actually emailing it.

The accomplices would log into the email ID as the password was already known to them, and access the draft folder, so as to get the message across without actually sending a mail, informed sources.

Patra, the main accused in the murder of 87 year old woman from Succor is on the run while his accomplices – Chandrakant Beeshe and Prathamesh Naik were arrested by the police.

The police probe has revealed that accused Patra is hiding in Nepal.

The police have managed to track down his location with the help of cyber crime police recently.

The police have now written through the proper channel to the Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi requesting it to forward the lookout notice against Patra to the concerned authority in Nepal.

Sources informed that the accused Patra made use of an email service to communicate with his accomplices.

Explaining the modus operandi, the police informed that the accused typed a message and saved it in drafts folder in the email ID. The same email ID was opened here by the other accused and the message, read and replied in the similar method, informed the sources without revealing the details.

The Porvorim police, with the help of cyber crime police, have managed to track down the location to Nepal, the sources informed.

The police have already filed charge-sheet against Chandrakant Beeshe, Prathamesh Naik and Dileshwar Patra in the murder case of Natividade @ Nettie Teodora Fernandes.

The main accused Patra is absconding while his accomplices Beeshe and Naik are currently in the judicial custody.

The charge-sheet was filed under IPC sections 302 (murder), 392 (robbery), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

Accused Beeshe (22) from Vasco and a native of Karwar, Karnataka, Naik (21) is from Mayem, Bicholim while Patra (27) is a native of Kolkatta, West Bengal.

The police investigation had revealed that Fernandes was killed and her body buried at a location in Bicholim.

The police have recovered the body.

It may be recalled that in May based on a complaint, Porvorim police had registered an offence of kidnapping against Patra, who was the caretaker of the deceased woman.

According to the police, Patra, the caretaker of victim woman was residing with her at the residence in Succor, and there has been withdrawal of over Rs 4.5 lakhs from the woman’s bank account.

In connection with the case, the police have recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 8.3 lakh and other articles from other two accused.