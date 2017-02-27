Portuguese tourism secretary calls for fostering ties with Goa

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Secretary of State for Tourism in Portugal Ana Mendes Godinho has highlighted the need to build permanent relationship between Portugal and Goa not only to promote tourism but to maintain ties.

She was speaking to media persons at Raia after visiting the V M Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education (VMSIIHE) on Sunday. This was the first visit of Godinho and her team to VMSIIHE which was planned as a part of the follow up to the MOU signed recently between the Turismo de Portugal and VMSIIHE. Ten outstanding students of VMSIIHE will be visiting Portugal as per the signed MoU.

“Goa-Portugal relationship has to be fostered. Every Portuguese has Goa in his mind and heart. We wanted to strengthen the ties, especially in tourism sector. This is possible since the Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa is of Indian origin and a Goan too,” she said expressing her gladness over the ongoing Carnival parades in the state. Godinho said, “India for him (for the Portugal Prime Minister) and us in Portugal is our priority. Our future lies here and in Portugal. Portugal is a good hub for the Indian economy to grow at all strategic points. India and Portugal together can make a lot of difference across the world,” she added. Interestingly, when questioned over the ongoing carnival floats, she said that she was pleased to know that it still happens in a big

way.

Consulate General of Portugal in Goa Rui Alberto Carvalho Baceria said that Goa and Portugal share special relationship and it need to be maintained so as to develop the interest in tourism. “Many Portuguese are coming down to India and making their way to Goa as it has been the privilege point. This helps tourism,” she added.

Luis Araujo, president of Tourism department of Portugal was thrilled with the kind of hospitality being provided in Goa. A student welcomed the guests. A detail discussion was held on the MoU that was singed. The officials and the staff members had an opportunity to interact with the delegates. A M Gude, advisor of V M Salgaocar Group also spoke.