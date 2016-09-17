Portuguese Passport Holders’ Voting Rights

Y S S KAPDI, PANAJI

Apropos the article ‘Be considerate towards Portuguese passport holders’ (NT September 16, 2016), the arguments raised by the writer for being “considerate “ towards the 27,000 Goans who have opted for Portuguese passports, are to say the least, amusing! These Goan Indians have voluntarily abdicated their Indian citizenship for supposedly “greener pastures” in Europe. They are only trying to exploit their Portuguese legal linkage knowing well that, if they in fact have to settle in Portugal, they may have to face worse miseries. These people are only opportunists and care too little which nation they belong to. That is the reason why they do not want to burn their boats, and want to retain their Indian passport to come back to India, if things turn too hot in Europe. The author’s desperate plea that denying these 27,000 of their voting rights would lead to a “deep impact” on the political results in Goa, is ridiculous. Even if all 27,000 are taken as eligible voters, they are barely 2.63 per cent of Goa’s total electorate. In a state with 81.73 per cent voter turnout (March 2012) how does it impact? And why will they never vote in Portugal, in their new dreamland? The author’s naivete is pitiable, when he admits that most of these folks have registered their births in Portugal only out of their self interest without knowing the consequences of their action. The truth is that these people are least interested in their political franchise or national allegiance as long as their material interests are satisfied. Last but not the least, the Author makes a brash comparison to “migrants” (Non-Goans?) who have voting rights in Goa. He forgets that they are all Indian citizens bound by the Indian Constitution which allows them the right to vote wherever they are established in India.