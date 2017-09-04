Portuguese envoy rues lack of support from state authorities

Consul General of Portugal in Goa, DR RUI CARVALHO BACEIRA completes his tenure and will soon be leaving to head his country’s diplomatic mission in Palestine. He, in an exclusive parting interview to THE NAVHIND TIMES speaks with RAMNATH N PAI RAIKAR about his stay in Goa, apathy of the state government towards various collaborations with Portugal and the Portuguese citizenship issue, among other issues

Q: Sir, as you prepare to leave after completing your tenure as the Consul General of Portugal in Goa, how do you look back at your three-year stay here?

Well, for me it was quite a successful tenure of almost three years. It was complicated mission but from my point of view, the results are quite positive.

Q: What were the main tasks or issues you had to prominently handle during your administration in Goa?

My main responsibility was to try to rationalise and to improve the service provided by the consulate; to put the service in a certain way so as to provide the people with every kind of consular assistance they needed, including their application for the identity documents. I, in fact changed the matters of the work of the consulate so that we could provide more assistance and a better assistance to the people who approached the consulate.

Q: Indian ambassador to Portugal K Nandini Singla, while recently inaugurating a Portugal India business hub in the city had observed that Goa could gain from tie-ups with Portugal in areas such as drone technology, robotics, cargo planes and water management. However, reluctance

has been observed on the part of Portuguese entrepreneurs to invest in Goa. Do you believe that there should be a policy change from the government of Goa to facilitate the same?

The reluctance that the Portuguese entrepreneurs have has nothing to do with Goa. It’s probably the country, because this is a huge country and they don’t know anything about India. Goa is just another part (of this country). On the other side, although there are lots of connections between Goa and Portugal by way of history, through family ties, by way of roots, the fact is that (Indian) people don’t know anything about Portugal, the Portugal of the 21st century, especially here in Goa. I think such requests (about investment) should come from the government side. The Goa government should approach the Portuguese authorities via the consulate asking for cooperation in many projects. And we have even identified these areas. These are the areas namely infrastructure, energy, water management, information technology, higher education… From the private (entrepreneurs) point of view, everything is all right, but now, we need government to government approach.

Q: For last several years, there were talks of Portuguese experts in areas like waste management as also architectural restoration assisting the Goa government…

There are, in fact, issues like waste management and water management before us. There is also a good proposal from the Portuguese side, but we have been waiting for many months for an answer from the Goa government. A team of Portuguese engineering experts came from Lisbon to Goa during the recent visit of the Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa. They now want a mission from the Goan public works department to visit Portugal, so that they can identify the areas of cooperation in say, water management, sewage, etc. But we are just awaiting the reply from the Goa government. In the area of culture, the Portuguese authorities namely the ministry of culture, the directorate of art and patrimony, Fundação Calouste Gulbenkian and Fundação Oriente have been asking for quite some time, a permission to allow Portuguese historians and architects to cooperate with the local (Indian) authority namely the Archaeological Survey of India. We now want permission from the authority for our experts to help in the restoration of the Gallery of the Viceroys housed in the archaeological museum in Old Goa. And we have also been waiting for the realisation of a project as regards a seminar on conservation of Old Goa. The idea is to bring together the experts from both sides to decide as to how we can restore and keep this patrimony in good shape. Unfortunately, we have been waiting for more than six months for an answer from the authorities, which means that from the cultural and linguistic point of view, there is still misperception in terms of supporting the Portuguese culture and language, here in Goa.

Q: In the field of tourism, the Lisbon-Goa direct flight is eagerly awaited. When do you think that can happen?

It would be important to have direct flights between Lisbon and at least one big Indian city. Frankly speaking, I don’t know if there is a good (aviation travel) market from Goa, but (there is one) definitely from Mumbai. We need these flights because now we have turned a new page in the bilateral relationship, with visits from both sides taking place. We have at least opened the windows of new opportunities, and now there are more and more Indian tourists visiting Portugal, with two stopovers needed for them to arrive in Portugal. With direct flights, there would be only one stopover for this journey. But I really don’t know as it is a question of profitability of the airline companies. However, if Lisbon-Goa flight happens, it would be perfect. However, what we need is direct flights between Portugal and India.

Q: Portuguese language is one of the highlights of cultural exchange between India and Portugal. How do you look at this aspect, especially in Goa?

I think that Goa can be a hub, by natural reasons, for learning of Portugal language. There are many people, who still speak Portuguese here. In fact, India for historical reasons can be the place for learning Portuguese language. We already have here lot of institutions from the secondary level to colleges to university, where courses like BA and MA in Portuguese can be learned. We also have recently introduced a Chair on Indo-Portuguese Comparative Studies at the Goa University to provide a new input to the Portuguese language, but then we need the support from the local authorities. In fact, almost all of the Portuguese teachers here are paid by the Portuguese authorities, while we don’t have any support from the Goan authorities.

Q: After the Indian government clarified that a Goan, merely by registering his birth at the Lisbon registry does not become a Portuguese citizen, has this trend of registration reduced?

No. I don’t have the statistics of such people, but I don’t think so. However, if there is some reduction in this trend then probably it is because the people are afraid of Brexit. In fact, this (Portuguese citizenship) is an issue, which has still not been solved by the central government. If there is any reduction (in the cases of such registration) at all, then it could be due to Brexit, as people don’t know what is going to happen in the future.

Q: Are you taking back many sweet memories of Goa with you?

Well, of course! I will take sweet memories from rest of India too because I have also travelled a lot in this country. In Goa, I almost lived for three years. I have my friends here. I created, in a certain way, part of my roots because of my stay here. I learnt a lot, I also taught a lot! It was a challenging experience and I leave Goa totally fulfilled as a Consul General and as a diplomat.