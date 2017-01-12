‘Portugal-India relations on legal cooperation should be intensified’

PANAJI: Stating that Portuguese-era uniform civil code, which is still enforced in the state of Goa, shares a distinct relationship between the two countries, the Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa said the relations between the two countries on legal cooperation should be perceived and intensified.

He was speaking as a chief guest at the Second Edition of Lex- Infinitum 2017, organised by V M Salgaocar College of Law in collaboration with World Mediation Organisation Berlin-Germany.

While addressing the gathering of law college students and legal experts, the Portugal Prime Minister said that “the state of Goa has rich culture of its own, which makes a unique meeting point between western and eastern culture. The best example of these contact areas is the legal system. The legal cooperation should also be taken into consideration between two countries with exchange of experience.” He said the Goan legal system stems from the culture of the Portuguese and Indian legal systems. The similarity between the two countries’ legal systems reflected in Goa has shaped the Goan society over the centuries, he said.

While referring to the book published on common civil code jointly by Lisbon department of law in Goa and Salgaonkar College of Law, Costa said that this exchange of law programmes between the world schools demonstrates the relationship that India and Portuguese civil society desires and this kind of legal cooperation must be maintained, further pointing that the Portuguese government is fully convinced and will continue to give its support to the country in the field of education.

While delivering vote of thanks, principal of V M Salgaocar College of Law Dr M Prasad requested the Prime Minister to consider Portuguese chair and comparative law in the exchange programme.