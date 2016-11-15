Portais SC win with ease

CANSAULIM: Portais Sporting Club registered a hard-fought 3-2 win against FC Neura in the GFA Under-16 football league match played at Cansaulim grounds on Tuesday.

Portais Sporting Club, who played attacking football, scored through Meevan Dias (13th minute), Harsh Patre (40+1 minute) and Mackenzy Fernandes (80+1 minute). FC Neura pulled two goals back through Sandesh Kuncolekar (50th minute) and Hodson D’Mello ( 66th minute).

In another match played at Navelim grounds,Union of Chinchinim Villagers defeated Colmorod SC 4-2.NT