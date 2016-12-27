Poriem Cong meet stone-pelting: Faleiro alleges BJP hand

PANAJI: Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Luizinho Faleiro has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading a culture of intolerance, threat and violence in the state.

Addressing media persons, Faleiro, flanked by the party’s Valpoi MLA Vishwajeet Rane, alleged that a public meeting of the Congress party in the Poriem panchayat which was being addressed by the Leader of Opposition Pratapsingh Rane, was attacked by BJP cadre.

Demanding action against the stone pelters, he said, “I had mentioned a few days back that the present government is desperately using tactics of blackmail, intimidation and threat. The gundaism, violence and threats in a peaceful party meeting, is again a manifestation of frustration of the BJP. The defeat is staring at their faces. You see all over a culture of intolerance, threat, intimidation and violence, which we strongly condemn.”

The Valpoi MLA stated that the Congress meeting which was being attended by around 550 people, mostly women, was attacked by a group of youth instigated by the prospective candidate of the BJP.

Rane said, “The youth of Sattari do not believe in violence… We want the Election Commission to declare the two constituencies as sensitive constituencies.”

Faleiro further said that under the BJP regime there is turmoil and frustration. “This government which came with many promises has just betrayed the people’s trust for the last five years. There is so much despair in the people. The silent report is coming like a volcanic eruption. The more BJP tries such tactics, I can assure you BJP’s tally for next assembly elections will not cross five. It is going so bad,” he added.

Stating that the BJP defeat in the 2017 assembly elections is inevitable, he said, “I can assure you that BJP’s tally for the next assembly elections will not cross five. It is going so bad. People of Goa have seen the present government for the last four-and-half years.”

Responding to a question related to the “differences” within the BJP after former Cumbharjua MLA Pandurang Madkaikar joining the ruling party, the GPCC president said, “There was turmoil in the Goa unit of Bharatiya Janata Party which could end up in volcanic eruption. You can suffer for some time but you cannot suffer forever.”