Poor road connectivity, water crunch ail Kalay

Sameer Bhat | NT

CURCHOREM: Poor road connectivity and water shortage are two of the main issues faced by people in Kalay village panchayat in Sanguem taluka.

The seven ward panchayat consisting of Maulingem, Coxtimol, Coxti, Khutkarwada, Thorlemol, Devnamol and Pokharmol constitutes around 5000 people including 3600 eligible voters.

Though there is bus transport facility to Kalay from Sanguem side, road commuters coming from Sanvordem side have to traverse through a narrow railway underpass.

But, at a time, only one heavy vehicle can pass through the underway. Also, during rains, the area witnesses water-logging. The Portuguese-era underpass was repaired but need expansion. Rainwater gets accumulated during monsoon and the road develops potholes causing a lot of inconvenience to motorists.

The only out way is a flyover, which is a long-pending demand of the people who have been getting only empty assurances from the MLAs during election time over the years.

Water from Selaulim dam is pumped into a tributary of Vashala river flowing through Kalay and then supplied to Opa treatment plant but ironically people in Khutkarwada and surrounding areas in Kalay are being supplied muddy water as the tributary has nearly died up.

Another issue is that the main Kalay area is declared as reserve forest and locals have approached court. People had inhabited the area years ago but without ownership face a lot of hardships.

An area of 20,000 sq metres was acquired for the construction of playground at Kalay. The area was cleared by cutting trees. The foundation stone was laid by the then Sports Minister Ramesh Tawadkar. Rs 1 crore was sanctioned from Tribal Welfare Fund for the playground. But, the Forest Department has taken objection to the construction of the said ground. Panchayat member Vishant Khutkar of Khutkarwada said that water shortage and absence of flyover have remained long-pending issues.

The sarpanch Kishor Dessai also said that the two said demands of the people have remained unresolved adding, “The government had taken a good initiative in form of JICA project. Under this project, a tank was to be constructed at Kalay which would have supplied drinking water to whole area. But, unfortunately, the pipes have been brought but the work is going on at a snail’s pace.”

A delegation of people had even called on the South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar who has assured that he would take up the matter with central government.