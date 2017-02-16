Poor law enforcement leads to unabated footpath parking

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

PANAJI : Footpaths in the city are being increasingly used for parking vehicles in the absence of suitable parking spaces and poor enforcement of the related law. And, this is causing a lot of inconvenience to the pedestrians.

Two wheelers and four wheelers are seen parked on the footpaths in the city, thereby blocking and hindering the movement of pedestrians.

The parking on footpaths compels people to walk unsafely on the roads. Besides, the parking causes substantial damage to footpaths and kerbs, which costs the civic body thousands of rupees in repairs.

In the absence of parking spaces, vehicles are being randomly parked on the streets and footpaths adjacent to shopping centres, schools, financial institutions, business establishments and offices.

It is observed that the available parking space for 2200 four wheelers and 5500 two wheelers reaches its maximum capacity by 9.30 am to 10 am.

When this reporter took a round in the city, many tourist vehicles were seen parked on the footpaths. Locals and traders were also found to park their vehicles on the footpaths. Moreover, parents were seen riding along the footpath at Shusheela building, located along 18th June Road, carrying their children after the school hours.

A visit to different areas of the city revealed a large number of vehicles parked on both sides of the roads, occupying nearly 40 per cent of the motorable space. And, there was no presence of the concerned authorities – traffic police and CCP to take the violators to the task.

The footpath parking was observed at Dr A B Road, Dr Puroshottam Shirgaonkar Road, UCO Bank, D B Marg, Shakhar Bhandar, Junta House and the new municipal market.

Traffic rule is very clear about footpaths, and mentions that footpaths are principally for pedestrians.

As per Section 15(2) under the Rules of the Road Regulations, 1989, driver of motor vehicle shall not park vehicle on the footpath.

However, there is no strict enforcement of the law, and as a result people fearlessly indulge in illegal parking.

Many say that the lack of monitoring and inadequate parking spaces are the causes of growing illegal parking.

A pedestrian said that the footpaths are meant for walking and not for parking the vehicles.

Some recommended levying charges for roadside parking to discourage parking for long hours.