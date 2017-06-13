Poor enrolment shuts down 12 govt primary schools

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The education department has permitted closure of 12 government primary schools around Goa, this year, mainly due to the poor student strength in these schools.

These 12 schools have now been amalgamated in the nearby schools, and the students admitted in them for the academic year 2017-18, have been accommodated in the said nearby schools.

The education department also held a meeting with all the assistant district education inspectors on Tuesday. The ADEIs were instructed to immediately shift any school found to be located in an unsafe building, especially if the school building is unsafe from the rain. Furthermore, the ADEIs were directed that value education should be introduced in the schools on priority. The value education will be incorporated in the syllabus from Class I to Class X, which includes knowledge on personal hygiene, importance of following traffic rules, civic sense and yoga.

The details about the students admitted in schools around the state were also presented to the education department. Furthermore, issues like mid-day meal scheme were deliberated upon at the meeting. The meeting also witnessed formulation of the educational action plan for the schools in Goa for the academic year 2017-18, which focuses on improving the quality of education.