Poor demand for low-grade ore casts shadow on mining in Goa

SHOMA PATNAIK | NT Principal correspondent

PANAJI: The lackluster demand for low-grade ore is going to be a dampener for iron ore mining in the new season, said mining companies on Tuesday. The companies said that demand for low-grade ore has been poor in the international market and that global prices have been weak.

It is going to be difficult to achieve volumes in exports with the outlook on demand continuing to remain weak, said sources.

Most companies are on the verge of reopening their mines in the new mining season, which commenced on October 1. The recent rainfall has also slowed down resumption of mining activities.

However, major mining leaseholders said that they would commence operations soon.

The mining companies said that global prices of low-grade ore have fallen because of poor demand from the steel industry, which is facing recession.

The steel industry prefers to use high-grade ore of which there is ample supply in the market. Iron ore-producing nations, such as Australia and Brazil, have upped production and increased the output of high-grade ore.

A steep increase in the price of coke is another reason as to why demand for low-grade ore is weak, the companies said.

Goa’s mining industry is primarily export driven. Ore that is produced locally is of low-grade and finds no takers from the domestic steel industry.

The government expects 70 per cent of leases to be working in the current season of 2016-17. Total production capacity of the leases is 20 million tonne.

The sources said that in 2015-16 production of iron ore was around 7.3 million tonne, which is 36 per cent of capacity utilisation. The government earned around Rs 88.4 crore in royalty in 2015-16.

Meanwhile, the mines department conducted the 16th e-auction on Tuesday, putting up 1.7 million tonne of ore for auction. Another 5.7 million tonne of ore has been lying at the port and lease areas as the DMG is finding it difficult to find buyers for the ore earmarked for the e-auction.

The latest e-auction has a uniform base price of Rs 500 per tonne.

The mining industry is trying to remove the 20-million cap on its capacity and raise the aggregate ore extraction limit to higher levels.

A SC expert committee has recommended that Goa’s ore extraction limit be raised to 30 million tonne and further enhanced to 37 million tonne after reviewing the impact on the environment.

However, the committee recommendations are yet to be accepted. Goa’s previous extraction limit had been 43 million tonne.