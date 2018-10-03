Poor attendance at Oct 2 Salcete gram sabhas

Wednesday , 3 October 2018
Posted by: nt October 3, 2018 in Goa News

MARGAO: Despite the director of panchayats emphasising on holding the October 2 gram sabhas with a focus on discussion and preparation of Gramin  Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP), several Salcete village panchayats’ meetings witnessed very poor attendance.

The director had also made it a point to send  agenda for the meetings.

The poor attendance could be because of curtailment of the panchayat powers by the government, said a source.

In the village panchayat of  Curtorim, eight panchayat members  of the total eleven did not  attend the  gram sabha, which according to the acting sarpanch Albertina Fernandes commenced at 8.30 am at the  panchayat office, and ended at 10 am.

Zilla  panchayat member  Moreno Rebello spoke on the occasion.  The official from Primary Health Centre,  Curtorim Thereza Fernandes  was the resource person.

The sarpanch, who was on leave, since his close relative is ill, however, could make it to the meeting during the concluding moments.

Panchayat  secretary Yogesh  Fatarpekar said discussion on the  GPDP  preparation  was held.

However, Biodiversity Management  Committee (BMC) convenor  J  Santano Rodrigues pointed out that he was not invited by the panchayat for this special gram sabha despite the  director of  panchayats Ajit Panchwadkar insisting on larger participation for the meeting.

The panchayat body and the village development committee members in association with the Parish  Pastoral Council members of  Curtorim church  undertook waste collection drive in the village, before the beginning of the gram sabha.  The attendance was  just 31 at  the end of the gram sabha,  of which fifty per cent were  government servants.

In the village panchayat of Raia,   around 30 villagers were present for the gram sabha, and of that  10  were the panchayat members.

Former sarpanch  Xavier Fernandes sought to know as to why the director of panchayats is forcing his agenda on the village panchayats when the grants for the  GPDP are coming from the central government.

Martino Rodrigues spoke on the  importance of the  GPDP, and appealed to the villagers to  collective prepare the plan for utilising the  grants in coming years.

Sarpanch  Esmeralda Gomes said the VDC members  felt that  ward-level visits  are needed to know the actual  requirements, which would help to draw a factual development plan.

In Aquem Baixo village panchayat  too, there were less than 30 villagers for the meeting.  Sarpanch Siddesh Bhagat said that a general discussion on GPDP was held as the issues of garbage collection and voters cards were also to be discussed during the meeting.

“I will convene a separate meeting with the VDC members,” he said, adding suggestions from the respective ward people will be sought to prepare GPDP.

The panchayat members were present for the gram sabha.

The panchayat  members along with the  youth  undertook a cleanliness drive in the village.

A source informed that there  was  poor attendance at the gram sabhas in  village  panchayats of Rachol and Loutolim and  Rumdamol-Davorlim.

Many panchayat members opined that  preparation of the  GPDP  is a farce when the  government machinery is going slow on approving and executing the  proposals forwarded under the earlier GPDP.

