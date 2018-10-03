Poor attendance at Oct 2 Salcete gram sabhas

MARGAO: Despite the director of panchayats emphasising on holding the October 2 gram sabhas with a focus on discussion and preparation of Gramin Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP), several Salcete village panchayats’ meetings witnessed very poor attendance.

The director had also made it a point to send agenda for the meetings.

The poor attendance could be because of curtailment of the panchayat powers by the government, said a source.

In the village panchayat of Curtorim, eight panchayat members of the total eleven did not attend the gram sabha, which according to the acting sarpanch Albertina Fernandes commenced at 8.30 am at the panchayat office, and ended at 10 am.

Zilla panchayat member Moreno Rebello spoke on the occasion. The official from Primary Health Centre, Curtorim Thereza Fernandes was the resource person.

The sarpanch, who was on leave, since his close relative is ill, however, could make it to the meeting during the concluding moments.

Panchayat secretary Yogesh Fatarpekar said discussion on the GPDP preparation was held.

However, Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) convenor J Santano Rodrigues pointed out that he was not invited by the panchayat for this special gram sabha despite the director of panchayats Ajit Panchwadkar insisting on larger participation for the meeting.

The panchayat body and the village development committee members in association with the Parish Pastoral Council members of Curtorim church undertook waste collection drive in the village, before the beginning of the gram sabha. The attendance was just 31 at the end of the gram sabha, of which fifty per cent were government servants.

In the village panchayat of Raia, around 30 villagers were present for the gram sabha, and of that 10 were the panchayat members.

Former sarpanch Xavier Fernandes sought to know as to why the director of panchayats is forcing his agenda on the village panchayats when the grants for the GPDP are coming from the central government.

Martino Rodrigues spoke on the importance of the GPDP, and appealed to the villagers to collective prepare the plan for utilising the grants in coming years.

Sarpanch Esmeralda Gomes said the VDC members felt that ward-level visits are needed to know the actual requirements, which would help to draw a factual development plan.

In Aquem Baixo village panchayat too, there were less than 30 villagers for the meeting. Sarpanch Siddesh Bhagat said that a general discussion on GPDP was held as the issues of garbage collection and voters cards were also to be discussed during the meeting.

“I will convene a separate meeting with the VDC members,” he said, adding suggestions from the respective ward people will be sought to prepare GPDP.

The panchayat members were present for the gram sabha.

The panchayat members along with the youth undertook a cleanliness drive in the village.

A source informed that there was poor attendance at the gram sabhas in village panchayats of Rachol and Loutolim and Rumdamol-Davorlim.

Many panchayat members opined that preparation of the GPDP is a farce when the government machinery is going slow on approving and executing the proposals forwarded under the earlier GPDP.