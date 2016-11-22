Ponda traffic cell identifies 28 accident-prone zones

By Nirgosh Gaude | NT

PONDA

To curb the growing number of road accidents in Ponda and Dharbandora talukas, the Ponda traffic cell has identified 28 accident-prone zones along national highways passing through the talukas, and has suggested construction of speed breakers, leveling of road, removal of dividers, construction of crash barriers and rumble strips, erection of road signs and others at over hundred places, during the last 10 months, informed Ponda traffic police inspector Ram Asare. The rising number of road accidents has become a cause for concern in these talukas. Ponda traffic cell has under its jurisdiction the areas of Ponda and Dharbandora talukas.

The cell has identified RTO junction-Bhoma (NH4), GVM’s Circle-Borim bridge (NH 17 B), Safa Masjid-Anmod Ghat (NH 4) and Bhoma-Banastari Junction as accident-prone stretches, and has identified 28 accident-prone zones along these four stretches.

The accident-prone zones along RTO junction-Bhoma (NH4) stretch include GVM’s Circle-RTO office, PES College junction, IDC Kundai Gate- Kundai junction, area near Kundil Factory and Manaswada-Kundai. The accident-prone zones along Safa Masjid-Anmod Ghat (NH-4) stretch include Keriya Khandepar-Somnath Temple, Nestle Factory-MRF, area near MRF factory, Ponsulem junction, Prathapnagar, Petkem, Sarei Puran, Sugar factory-Dharbandora, RTO office-Dharbandora, Suktalim (near petrol pump), Cansulim (near Mahavir Wild Life Sanctuary) and Anmod Ghat-Mollem. While the accident-prone zones along RTO GVM’s Circle to Borim bridge (NH-17B) stretch include area near Dhavali petrol pump, Baithakol junction, Top Cola-Borim, Avdem junction, area near Sai Baba Temple, Borim Circle and Borim bridge, and the accident-prone zones along Bhoma-Banastari (NH4) stretch include area near Muslimwaddo and area near Bhoma panchayat office. After studying the occurrence of major or fatal accidents, the traffic cell has identified the accident-prone zones, said Asare. He said that around 60 km of highways runs through Ponda and Dharbandora, and this is one of the reasons for the occurrence of accidents. During the last 10 months, Ponda police have registered 362 road accident cases, of which 31 were fatal wherein 32 persons lost their lives.