Ponda taluka constituencies now in S Goa 

PANAJI: State chief electoral officer Kunal on Friday said the Ponda taluka, which includes four electoral constituencies namely Ponda, Priol, Shiroda and Madkai, will now become a part of South Goa district, thus constituting the North Goa district of 19 electoral constituencies, while taking the number of constituencies in South Goa to 21. It was also informed that 40 individuals belonging to the Wanarmare tribe and residing at Nirankal, in Ponda taluka, have been included in the newly revised electoral rolls. During the recent summary revision of the rolls, 45 individuals had filled Form 6, which is for inclusion of new voters in the list, with five such forms rejected. NT

