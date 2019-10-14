Ponda Sub District Hospital bags central govt award for hygiene

Ponda: Though the Sub District Hospital in Ponda lacks several facilities for providing better medical aid to patients, the hospital has, however, proved to be the best in the state when it comes to hygiene and cleanliness by bagging the central government’s Kayakalp Award 2018-19.

The hospital has bagged the award comprising a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. The award was presented in recognition of the hospital’s efforts towards excellence in promoting cleanliness, hygiene and infection control in the hospital thus contributing to improved quality of care.

The Kayakalp Award was instituted as a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on May 15, 2015, as a national initiative to recognise and felicitate public health facilities that demonstrate high levels of cleanliness, hygiene and infection control measures to promote cleanliness in public spaces.

The award function was held recently at the India Heritage Centre in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

The award for the Sub District Hospital, Ponda, was received by the hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Vikas Kuvelkar, Director of Health Services Dr Jose D’sa and CMO Family Welfare, Dr Vandana Dhume.

Expressing happiness, Dr Kuvelkar said that the cash prize of Rs 15 lakh received will be utilised for the upgradation of

the hospital.

The Ponda Sub District Hospital, which commenced its operations in 2013, has been providing improved medical facilities but lack of blood bank storage, ST scan facility and an expert surgeon have been issues with the hospital since its inception.