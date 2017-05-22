Ponda residents to be first to get piped gas in Goa

PONDA: Residents of Ponda could be the first in the state to benefit from piped natural gas, with the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) starting the work of laying a 25-km internal gas pipeline network for the town on Monday.

Work of the gas distribution project was launched at the hands of South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar at Tisk Ponda. Chief executive officer of Goa Natural Gas Pvt Ltd K K Sachdeva was also present on the occasion. Goa Natural Gas Pvt Ltd is the company implementing the project.

The Rs 120-crore project will benefit domestic households, commercial units and industrial customers apart from supply of compressed natural gas (CNG) to automobiles in Ponda. The piped cooking gas will be delivered to the residents of Ponda, with meters installed at individual homes. The households will get gas connections in a year after the completion of the work of laying the 25-km pipeline. Unlike the current practice wherein customers pay for gas cylinder, piped gas customers will be billed on a monthly basis, said a company official.

Sawaikar said that the project will benefit the entire state and added that it is a part of the various schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He thanked Minister of State (independent charge) for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan for sanctioning the Rs 120-crore project for Goa.

“For North Goa, the gas will be tapped at Curchorem where we have a valve station. Initially, we will target large residential complexes and urban centres,” a company official said.

Piped gas came to Goa in February 2013 after a 175-km pipeline was commissioned at a cost of Rs 800 crore. The GAIL’s Dabhol-Bengaluru pipeline was tapped at Gokak in Karnataka to supply the gas to Goa by travelling 175 kilometres. However, consumers hardly benefitted from it, as the project for laying down a distribution network had not taken off.

The GAIL’s 30-inch diameter Dabhol-Bengaluru pipeline is designed to carry 16 million standard cubic metres of gas every day. The pipeline passes through Ratnagiri and Kolhapur districts of Maharashtra and Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumkur and Bengaluru districts of Karnataka.