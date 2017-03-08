Ponda PWD officials gheraoed over water shortage

PONDA: Hundreds of villagers especially women from Durgabhat and Warkhandem gheraoed junior engineer at Daag-Ponda PWD office on Wednesday morning over acute water shortage in their areas.

Villagers from Durgabhat threatened to continue their agitation while women from Warkhandem threatened to agitate with water vessels if they do not get proper tap water facility. The residents from both the areas complained that since last three months they have been facing water shortage and blamed the PWD officials for turning a blind eye to the problem.

An affected villager said that for the last few months they have been facing a lot of hardships in getting drinking water for daily use and they rely on water from wells, which now have become hard to get.

“PWD officials are claiming that they are sending water tanker in the area. But from the last three months Warkhandem have not seen any tanker,” said women from Warkhandem.

“If we contact the PWD official over water issue, they passing the ball in each other’s court saying contact junior engineer, assistant engineer and so on. People are denied of their basic right of water and officials are just turning a blind eye on the issue,” said Rajesh Naik from Durgabhat.

A villager demanded speedy action on the water woes of the locals. During their agitation, locals also threatened to start demonstration with vessels if they do not get proper water supply within a week. PWD junior engineer Sandeep Fadte assured locals to solve the issue within a week.

PWD junior engineer Sandeep Fadte said that the voltage shortage at Opa water treatment plant has created water supply issue for entire Ponda taluka due to which continuous flow of water is disrupted. He said, “To add to this issue ongoing work of sewerage plant has been damaging a lot of water pipelines in Ponda. Many a times, a lot of water gets wasted due to pipeline bursting and water from tanks get washed away.”