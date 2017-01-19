Ponda: more presence of Marathi schools blunts MOI impact

Nirgosh Gaude | NT

PONDA: The upcoming assembly elections in the state and its results will be based on several issues, including development, fight against corruption, tackling civic problems and so on, which are common in most of the constituencies. However, in Ponda, the feel is that the aforementioned issues are more important that the issue of medium of instruction that has been raked up and hotly contested for the last several months.

They say the general voting pattern in Ponda constituency at least will not be based on the medium of instruction issue and that it is not a major issue when it comes to electing a candidate. However, they say that the way the issue has been raked up by a certain section, the BJP has certainly been on the back foot.

The constituents are of the opinion that the MOI issue has divided the BJP and has resulted in a negative sentiment, but when it comes to voting, the said issue will not be the only issue to be considered.

Work carried out by the candidate, looking at whether previous election promises have been fulfilled or not, future plans for welfare of the people and other aspects are crucial and will be taken into account, said Rajesh Shirodkar, a Shiroda resident.

Akshay Naik, singer by profession, said that “major part of Ponda taluka has Marathi medium schools and most of the areas are rural, hence, people are more concerned about development and employment rather than medium of instruction for primary schools. By and large, people are looking for change in politics.”

Shashikant Verekar, a retired teacher from Ponda, said that the MOI issue and the revolt by RSS against the ruling party over the issue have built up a negative sentiment against the government. It will reflect in the election results. But when it comes to Ponda taluka, the influence of MOI issue will be limited. Except Ponda town, rest all areas have a lesser number of English medium schools.”

“People want development and a leader who lives up to expectations. It is a fact that regional languages should be given a preference, but globally English is accepted,” said Ajay Naik, a youth from Ponda.

“Every constituency has different issues and area-specific problems. So, resolving issues at village and ward level will be important and, hence, a candidate who will be able to deliver will be elected, said Sanjay Gaude, from Vangal-Keri.

Santosh Naik, from Bandora, feels that the MOI issue will impact BJP in the upcoming assembly elections. “The party has been exposed by its several U-turns and their own people have rebelled against the party. BJP, which won the last election on MOI issue, failed to come up with a proper policy on MOI. Regional languages need to be preserved and promoted.”