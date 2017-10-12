Ponda may get piped gas by March

Shoma Patnaik | NT

PANAJI

Goa’s delayed piped gas distribution project could finally see the light of the day with March 2018 as the tentative date for commissioning it in Ponda, which will be the first in state.

The process to register households for piped gas connections is likely to commence after Diwali.

On Thursday, a senior official at Goa Natural Gas Ltd (GNGL), the company that is implementing the project, said that infrastructure to supply cooking gas from the company network to individual households is nearly ready and registering of households will be carried out over November-December 2017.

KK Sachdeva, chief executive officer, GNGL, said, “Post registering of households and keeping another two months for the execution part, we should be ready to supply gas to Ponda residents by next year March.”

He said that the company may have to bring compressed natural gas (CNG) in mobile vans at first and decompress it before supplying it to the household grid as the pipeline for transporting gas from the Madkai (feeding station) to Ponda is not yet ready.

“Two major works viz a steel pipeline connecting Madkai-Ponda and Madkai-Panaji are yet to be complete. They require several permissions from CRZ, land acquisition, etc, for which we are trying,” added Sachdeva. He added that the company is hopeful of getting permissions from the panchayats of Curti, Bethora and Madkai soon.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Srinet Kotwale, managing director, GSIDC, who is also the nodal officer for the natural gas project, said, “Work had slowed down in monsoon. But we have approached several panchayats, PWD, CCP and local bodies again for fresh permissions. We are expecting permissions next week.”

Goa’s city gas distribution project is running into delays, despite natural gas arriving in the state in February 2013. The project envisages cooking gas on-tap to households and also CNG for public transport. Gas supply to Ponda and Tiswadi are scheduled to be executed in phase 1. But the current progress indicates that Old Goa is next on the list for piped gas after Ponda.

The city gas project is delayed due to lack of permission from various authorities, according to GNGL. The company is keen on supplying natural gas to GMC and the populated areas of Panaji-Dona Paula-Caranzalem. It is seeking to lay a pipeline network from GMC to Dona Paula residential colony and also within Panaji city for which permission is awaited from the PWD, CCP and Taleigao panchayat.