Ponda market basement parking facility to be thrown open for public from August 1

NT NETWORK

PONDA

In order to mitigate the parking problem in the market area, the Ponda Municipal Council (PMC) has decided to open the basement parking facility in the market complex for public from August 1.

The basement parking facility which has capacity for parking around 200 two-wheelers and 70 four-wheelers will be made available for the public free of cost from August, informed PMC chairperson Dr Radhika Naik after the review meeting of councillors held on Friday evening.

Dr Naik said that electrification work of the basement is in progress and soon after the completion of that work the facility will be thrown open for the public.

A security guard will be deployed at the parking facility to keep a watch so that no antisocial activities happen there, said the PMC chairperson.

She informed that PMC has decided to renovate the PMC fish market area and for that fish market will be shifted in the basement area. Fish market will be renovated at a cost of around Rs 6 lakh and work includes tile laying, electrification and other work.

The PMC has also decided to auction all the remaining shops in the market complex before Ganesh Chaturthi in three phases.

In the first phase, roadside vendors from Indira Market will be given a chance to shift in the market complex.

In the second phase, cloth vendors above the fish market will be given an opportunity to occupy the shops in the complex.

There are around 43 cloth vendors in the market. In the third phase, remaining shops will be auctioned in accordance with the normal procedure, said Naik.

The meeting was chaired by the chairperson; chief officer Navnath Naik, deputy chairperson Shantaram Kovlekar and other councillors were present.