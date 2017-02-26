Ponda kidnapping case: police add rape charge against two accused

PONDA: The Ponda police, on Sunday, informed that they have registered a rape charge against Anil Patil and Tukaram Patil, arrested in a kidnapping case, based on the statement made by victim girl.

The police said that after the arrest of third accused, a hotel receptionist on Saturday, it was clear that both the accused had stayed overnight with the victim.

During inquiry, the victim girl said that both the accused raped her in hotel room, the police informed adding they have registered rape charge against both Anil Patil and Tukaram Patil, the main accused.

Medical report of the victim girl is awaited, said the police. Meanwhile, the Ponda police have summoned the hotel owner for inquiry. On Wednesday, the police had arrested, Anil Patil and Tukaram Patil. They were accused of kidnapping a16-year -old girl from Karnataka, and were booked under Section 363 of IPC and also under Section 8 of Goa Children’s Act. Both the accused are residents of Khanapur.

Later on Saturday, police arrested the third accused Prakash Devale (32), a hotel receptionist, in connection with the kidnapping case. Further investigation is in process.