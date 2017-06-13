Ponda: flip-flop in Tivre-Orgao panchayat ward vote count

NT NETWORK

PONDA

The counting of votes of panchayat elections went off smoothly in Ponda taluka on Tuesday with no untoward incident reported. However, two wards from Priol and Tivre-Orgao panchayats saw unexpected results with candidates getting same number of votes. In Tivre-Orgao panchayat’s ward number 6 candidate saw a tie due to alleged negligence of counting officials, while Priol panchayat’s ward number 11 also witnessed a similar result.

Tivre-Orgao

In the case with Tivre-Orgao panchayat, during counting process two candidates Pratap Valvaikar and Siddharth Gad got the same number of votes (88 each) and returning officer decided to go for draw of lots to decide the winner without recounting. Accordingly, Pratap Valvaikar was declared winner through lots; however, the other candidate Siddharth Gad demanded recounting of votes. Interestingly, during recounting, the opponent candidate found one invalid vote slip in Pratap Valvaikar’s votes, which reduced Valvaikar’s vote count by one. Secondly, one vote slip of Siddharth Gad was also found in the third person’s voting list which increased the vote count of Gad by one. With this Siddharth Gad’s vote count went up by two against Pratap Valvaikar, making him a winner. Siddharth Gad secured 89 votes against 87 of Pratap.

Veling­-Priol

In the case of ward number 11 of Veling­-Priol-Cuncoliem panchayat, two candidates Mangaldas Gaude and Sudhakar Gaude got same number of votes (186 each). Both the candidates went for recounting twice, yet the vote number did not change. Then as per provision of law, returning officer decided to go for recounting and accordingly Mangaldas Gaude was declared winner through lots.

The counting of votes was held at the Sports Complex, Ponda where all candidates from 18 panchayats of Ponda taluka were allotted same time for counting. As a result, there was a huge presence of supporters and the candidates right from early morning, leading to traffic chaos on Ponda-Belgaum highway on Tuesday. With no facility to park vehicles within the complex and presence of police force at the gate forced the people who had come along with the candidates to park their vehicles on the road and, hence, Ponda-Belgaum highway witnessed traffic congestion.