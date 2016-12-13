Ponda BJP welcomes Dhavalikars’ sacking

PONDA : Welcoming the sacking of Dhavalikar brothers, Ponda Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mandal has claimed that the party will win the Ponda seat by defeating the sitting MLA Lavu Mamledar easily.

Addressing a press briefing at Ponda on Tuesday in the presence of Sandeep Khandeparkar, Sunil Desai and others, Ponda BJP block president Vishwanath Dalvi said that the Ponda BJP has been demanding the sacking of MGP MLAs and so it is happy with the Chief Minister’s move. He said, “Ponda MLA has been incompetent for the last four years and we want BJP candidate to contest from Ponda.”

Desai said, “Mamledar had won the Ponda seat with the support of Ponda BJP. We challenge him to win again. The Dhavalikar brothers were criticising BJP for the last two years and deserved to be sacked.”