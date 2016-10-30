Pomburpa-Olaulim gram sabha approves village development plan

MAPUSA: After successfully managing its garbage problem, now the Pomburpa-Olaulim panchayat has made another progress as regards the village development plan which was approved by the gram sabha held on Sunday.

While other panchayats are still in the process of forming various committees and having meetings, the panchayat of Pomburpa-Olaulim has completed the process of forming committees and after holding series of meetings, the village development plan (VDP) was drafted.

On Sunday, sarpanch Vinay Chopdekar presented the plan before the gram sabha and the same was approved by the villagers. Secretary Avelino D’Souza and observer Kishor Rao Naik from Bardez BDO were present for the meeting.

“We have focused more on agriculture, improvement of drainage system in the village, sanitation, cleaning of wells,” said sarpanch Chopdekar.

Another issue which was discussed during the meeting was regarding jurisdiction of different departments. The village comprises three major localities -Pomburpa, Olaulim and Ecoxim.

While Pomburpa-Olaulim area comes under Mapusa police station, the other part of the village is under Porvorim police jurisdiction. This issue was raised at the gram sabha wherein it was pointed out that the villagers were facing inconvenience due to it.

They demanded that the panchayat should write to the government to bring uniformity in this regard as the villagers were facing problems due to the jurisdiction issue of certain departments.

The sarpanch said that “the panchayat will write to all the concerned departments about the hardships faced by the people and request for having a single office system for the villagers.”

Secretary Avelino D’Souza brought up the issue of move for deletion of house numbers of those houses which do not exist. The gram sabha was informed that those houses which have either been demolished or have collapsed over the period of time are still part of the panchayat house tax list and, hence, it was said that such house numbers were needed to be deleted from the list.

The villagers demanded that house numbers should not be directly deleted instead the panchayat should send notices to the house owners and find out status of such houses.

The sarpanch accepted the suggestion and assured that “deletion of house numbers from the list would be done once the process was completed.”

The issue of improvement of Pomburpa spring spot was also discussed. The villagers said that the village, being a tourist spot, needs to be preserved. The sarpanch said that “the sweeper who was appointed by the tourism department has been transferred and the panchayat has now engaged services of another sweeper, but more things are needed to be done.” Hence, the gram sabha resolved to write to the tourism department to take up improvement work of the spring.