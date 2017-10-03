Pollution control board to acquire portable air quality monitoring equipment

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Taking a step ahead in order to curb air pollution and avoid repetition of the Sonshi scene in other mining belts in the state over ambient air quality, the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) will soon procure portable Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) and set them up at pre-selected locations along ore transportation routes in the state.

This will allow the GSPCB scientists to receive reports on air quality on a daily basis under the system so that necessary directives can be issued to individual miners and transporters.

The decision was taken at the 126th GSPCB meeting held last month headed by chairman of the GSPCB Dharmendra Sharma, who is also the Chief Secretary.

It was decided during the GSPCB meeting that while forwarding a proposal to the state government, the one-time financial assistance of Rs 275 crore to purchase machines should be made available through the District Mineral Fund (DMF), constituted as per Supreme Court direction. As per the apex court’s directive, mining firms have to contribute 30 per cent of royalty to a special fund created by the government. The money in the fund has to be utilised to create infrastructure and other facilities in the state’s mining belt.

Aeroqual, a company dealing in air quality monitoring equipment for indoor and outdoor pollution, had approached the GSPCB and provided an onsite demonstration of the portable version of CAAQMS, which is M-cert enabled with light weight of approximately 25 kilograms as compared to the machines presently in

use- standard standalone instruments weighing five tonnes.

However, the methodology adopted in the system has not been empanelled or authorised by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Hence, the GSPCB has now written to the CPCB seeking its clarification on the applicability as well as standardised protocol of adapting to the procurement of portable CAAQMS for robust monitoring purpose in tune with the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), 2009.

What we have in the state are eight ambient air quality monitoring stations set up by the GSPCB in 2010 along the transportation routes of mining areas. These stations collect samples from 15 clusters of the total 17 mining clusters and send them for analysis in laboratories. These manual stations can give daily average data only after 24 hours.

In addition to the above, the mine operators are required to establish Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (AAQMS) along the common transport route in consultation with the GSPCB prior to the commencement of operations and submit reports on monthly basis. This mostly happens only when the GSPCB officials issue direction ensuring regular submission of reports.

With the onset of the mining season in the state, out of the 45 applications the GSPCB has received for granting consent to operate, the GSPCB has recently granted consent to 25 mining leases subject to giving bank guarantee, and asked the mine operators to follow certain conditions of implementing short-term and long-term measures.

Earlier, the GSPCB had directed its scientific wing as well as the mine operators to henceforth automatically release the readings of air quality monitoring stations on e-platform, which can inform of the dangers on a real-time basis.